Pennsylvania plan to track student performance released

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania has unveiled its new plan to track the performance of nearly 1.7 million students statewide – and to include a broader measurement of academic success.

The state Department of Education released a draft of the 133-page proposal Wednesday under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the federal law was passed in 2015 to replace No Child Left Behind, which critics said focused too much on standardized testing, and requires states to submit plans on how to measure student performance.

Pennsylvania’s proposal includes shorter Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams and creation of a “dashboard” approach to school report cards by factoring in such things as chronic absenteeism and participation in Advance Placement courses.