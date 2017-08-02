Pennsylvania liquor stores to increase prices on 422 items

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores are using new power over pricing to increase the cost of 422 items at the end of this month.

Liquor Control Board communications director Elizabeth Brassell said Wednesday that 393 of the increases will amount to $1 per bottle.

A 2016 state law gives the agency authority to raise prices for 150 of the top-selling brands of wine and the 150 most popular brands of spirits.

The agency says it hasn’t increased prices since the early 1990s.

It says the higher prices followed a review of costs in neighboring states, comparison with prices of competing products and analysis of what the market will bear.

Brassell says the agency considered raising prices on 496 items but narrowed the list after negotiating “cost concessions and considerations” with suppliers.