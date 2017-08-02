Pennsylvania lawmaker pens hands-free driving bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania legislator is proposing a law to ban drivers from talking on cell phones unless they’re using a hands-free accessory.

House Bill 1684 additionally would prohibit drivers under the age of 18 from using both hand-held and hands-free devices.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rosemary M. Brown (R-Monroe/Pike) said offenders would have three points added to their driving record and pay a fine of $50 for a first ticket and $150 for each subsequent ticket.

Exceptions would be permitted during emergency situations if the vehicle is not equipped with hands-free technology.

Pennsylvania law bans drivers from using a phone to send or receive messages and emails, but it is not illegal to make or take calls while behind the wheel.

