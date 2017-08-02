National Night Out a success for two new Midstate police chiefs

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds gathered in Carlisle on Tuesday night for National Night Out.

Chief Taro Landis took part in his first event as the borough’s top police officer.

Landis became chief five months ago and says it’s not lip service when talking about the importance of trying to connect with the community.

“We are trying to meet the community and let them know that we are normal folks just like they are,” Landis said. “We want young people to build relationships now, so there is trust going forward.”

Landis says having a bond with the community can help address other issues in the borough, including the opioid crisis.

“We can’t arrest our way out of the opioid problem,” Landis said. “So we have to build relationships, and start talking to people, and give them choices.”

Swatara Township Police Chief Darrell Reider was sworn in on Tuesday night.

Reider has been with the township for 28 years and says National Night Out allows people to put their guards down.

“People get to see our officers in a different light, when they come out here,” Reider said. “That is important as we come in contact with people in the future.”

Reider says it’s important for people to understand that his department’s doors are open to people in crisis, and there are staff members who are trained and willing to help those in need on the spot, until additional care or assistance can be provided.

