Mechanicsburg man gets prison for large child porn collection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man will serve five years in prison for having a collection of more than 600 photographs depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

David A. Hoffman, 68, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

The sentence also calls for 10 years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Hoffman received the images from an international company between December 2010 and February 2011. The images were found when federal law enforcement officers searched Hoffman’s home in August 2016.

