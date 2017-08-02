Involuntary manslaughter charge filed in 2015 drug-related death in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Palmyra police charged a 24-year-old borough resident Wednesday in the death of another Palmyra man in 2015.

Cole Daniel Witmer, of the 900 block of East Oak Street, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators determined Witmer delivered heroin containing to fentanyl to 29-year-old Andrew Gasper in Sept. of 2015.

An autopsy revealed Gasper died of fentanyl toxicity.

Witmer, 24, was taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility and arraigned by District Judge Carl Garver. Bail was set at $250,000.

