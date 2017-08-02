Humid today with pop-up storms

Although there were just a few downpours and storms last evening, much of the area remained dry and quiet. The same moisture rich environment that led to those few storms yesterday could lead to even more later today. The storms will not be widespread, but if one blows by a quick quarter inch of rain is possible as the humidity remains high. Hazy sunshine will take temperatures close to 90 degrees later this afternoon. Storm chances then rise a bit for tomorrow as we likely reach 90° and higher for some backyards. Rainfall still is not a guarantee through Thursday as the storms today and tomorrow will be hit-or-miss. Tonight and tomorrow night will also remain muggy and air conditioning is almost a must!

A weakening cold front will slowly arrive west of the mountains during Friday evening. The current models are trending in favor of a mainly dry day on Friday until a line of storms arrives Friday evening and overnight through early Saturday morning. This will likely keep the clouds around for the first half of Saturday before more clearing takes place by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will either be in the upper 70s or lower 80s with much lower humidity. The heat even holds off through early next week as more clouds and showers may be in store for next Monday and Tuesday. The heat is on through the end of this week, but it looks like some relief is on the horizon! Stay tuned!