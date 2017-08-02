Homeless man gets prison for burglary of county building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A homeless man will serve up to five years in state prison for breaking into a Dauphin County building.

Ron Hyde, 44, was ordered to serve one-and-a-half to five years for the burglary of the Dauphin County Crisis Building at 100 Chestnut Street in Harrisburg, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Hyde told detectives he was looking for money when he pried open a window on the early morning of April 9. He fled when a worker confronted him but was identified through surveillance video.

Authorities believe Hyde was living in a tent near the building and the county courthouse.

