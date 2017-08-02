Home daycare provider held for court on child endangerment, drug charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman is headed to trial on charges she was under the influence of marijuana and prescribed pain medication while caring for children in her in-home daycare.

All charges against 44-year-old Sandra Goshorn were held for trial after a preliminary hearing last week. Goshorn is charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, five misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of marijuana possession, according to court records.

Upper Allen Township police said when they responded to an EMS call at Goshorn’s home in the 1200 block of McCormick Road last month, the marijuana and pain pills had affected her ability to function normally.

She was the primary caregiver for four children 2 years old or younger at the time of the incident, police said.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 28.

