Heavy rain floods some Harrisburg streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Heavy rain dumped by a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon flooded streets, stranded drivers, and damaged cars in parts of Pennsylvania’s capital city.

While some areas of the city received only a small amount of rain, an Allison Hill resident recorded a cell phone video that shows water several feet deep in the 1400 block of Market Street.

The high water pushed parked cars to the curb and one vehicle nearly crashed into a utility pole.

A witness told ABC27 News that the flood waters – worsened by leaves and trash that clogged storm water drains – at one point appeared to be at least three feet deep.

No serious injuries were reported.

