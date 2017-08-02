Fort Indiantown Gap announces August live-fire exercises

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host a series of live-fire exercises during the month of August.

The exercises include demolitions training August 3-13 and August 29. All exercises are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. This schedule could change based on the training mission.

The military training facility announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents.

