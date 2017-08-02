Fire damages 3 Chambersburg homes

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No one was injured when a fire damaged three townhouses early Wednesday.

Chambersburg Assistant Emergency Services Chief Dustin Ulrich said the two-alarm fire started at 1001 Byers Avenue around 2:30 a.m. and caused extensive damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who lived in the home.

A neighboring home at 1003 Byers sustained smoke and exterior damage, and 1005 Byers has exterior damage.

Ulrich said the fire was caused by an electrical problem and ruled accidental.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

