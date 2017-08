The Colonial Newfoundland Club (a regional affiliate of Newfoundland Club of America) is hosting water rescue tests August 4, 5, and 6 and hopes to attract dog lovers to this highly informational, fun event. Those attending can see these massive dogs doing their instinctive rescue work in the water. Most dogs are happier with a “job”, and this is the Newfoundland’s primary task.

To learn more, check out the club’s website at www.cncnewfs.com.