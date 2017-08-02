Boy Scouts: Top leaders didn’t call Trump to praise speech

DAVID CRARY, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump, front left, gestures with former boys scouts, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, center, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, right, at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit in Glen Jean,W. Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boy Scouts are denying a claim by President Donald Trump that the head of the youth organization called the president to praise his politically aggressive speech to the Scouts’ national jamboree.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal, “I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.”

On Wednesday, the Scouts responded, “We are unaware of any such call.” It specified that neither of the organization’s two top leaders – President Randall Stephenson and Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh – had placed such a call.

Surbaugh apologized last week to members of the scouting community who were offended by the political rhetoric in Trump’s July 24 speech in West Virginia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s