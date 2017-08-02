Biological parents of dismembered teen seek estate access

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, is led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter\'s dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

READING, Pa. (AP) – The biological parents of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother are trying to become administrators of the girl’s estate.

The attorney for Rose and Rodney Hunsicker say they’re doing that so they can later sue the Berks County social service agencies that placed the girl, Grace Packer, with the woman accused of abusing and killing her.

The girl’s adoptive mother, Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, are charged in Grace’s death. Authorities say the girl was killed in July as part of a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared. Officials say they dismembered the body in October.

Packer and Sullivan have pleaded not guilty.

The Hunsickers lost custody of Grace when she was 2. They’re also concerned about two of Grace’s siblings who were also adopted by Sara Packer and her ex-husband.

