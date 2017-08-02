3 indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lebanon County men and a Berks County man have been indicted by a grand jury for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, federal prosecutors said.

The grand jury indictment further alleges Brian Blatt, 21, of Lebanon; Jacob Keiter, 24, of Jonestown; and Andrew Miller, 33, of Womelsdorf, possessed guns that were used for drug trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the trio conspired to distribute methamphetamine in February and March 2017, and they possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin on March 5.

Miller, a previously convicted felon, is also charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.