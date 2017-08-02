2 injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 18-year-old men were injured in a shooting incident late Tuesday, Harrisburg police said.

Officers were called to North Sixth and Curtin streets for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found one of the men had been shot in the abdomen. The other had been struck by a bullet in the forearm.

Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

