YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was injured when a tree fell on a car Wednesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm moved through York County.

A 911 dispatcher said the tree came down along Sleepy Hollow Road in Spring Garden township around 2:15 p.m.

The person in the car was taken to a hospital. The dispatcher did not know the extent of the injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.