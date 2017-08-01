York-Adams league seeks deep playoff runs in 2017

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York-Adams League hosted its annual media day Tuesday. There, team coaches and selected players talk X’s and O’s, the camaraderie between players, and of course, the desire to win.

Winning is something last year’s top teams in each of the YAIAA’s three divisions knew well. Red Lion, York Suburban, and York Catholic all went undefeated in league play. York Catholic’s would win its first and only district playoff game in the consolidated 2A playoffs, winning a district title.

From there, it was a first round loss in the state playoffs. For Red Lion and York Suburban, both lost in the first round of the District Playoffs.

This, is a recurring theme for the York County teams. Each year a top team emerges, and each year it falls short of a deep postseason run.

Watch the video above to see a handful of coaches give their opinions on how the league can improve against competition outside its own league.