YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning on Route 15 in Adams County.

The southbound truck was hauling 34,000 pounds of frozen foods when it flipped on its side between the York Springs and Heidlersburg exits shortly after 7 a.m.

The southbound lanes remained closed at 11:30 a.m.

