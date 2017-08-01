Reminder: 10-digit dialing begins this month in 717 area code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The days of seven-digit dialing are coming to an end in the 717 area code.

The Public Utility Commission says by the end of the month, people will have to use the 10-digit number that includes the area code for all calls.

Beginning Aug. 26, callers in the 717 area code who try to make calls using a seven-digit number will get a recorded announcement instructing them to hang up and redial using the area code and the seven-digit number.

It’s the next step to a new “overlay” area code, 223, that will be put into service when all 717 numbers have been assigned.

The PUC says people should prepare now by checking speed dials and stored numbers on their phones to make sure they include the area code, including 717, and also check medical alert systems, security alarms, dial-up modems, and other devices that make automatic calls.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.