Police seek ID of man wanted for exposing himself

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are looking for a suspect accused of exposing himself at a pool.

The North Londonderry Township Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Forest Glen development pool on Apple Blossom Lane.

Surveillance photos provided by police show the suspect wearing a gray towel around his waist, dark shoes and white socks, with a blue shirt over his right shoulder. One photo appears to show the suspect exposing himself.

Female victims reported to police they saw the suspect outside the fence surrounding the pool. One of them attempted to retrieve her phone and call 911 before the suspect ran away.

The suspect was last seen heading toward East Main Street (Route 422).

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call the North Londonderry Township Police Department at 717-838-5276 or 717-272-2054.

