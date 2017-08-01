Police: Pedestrian took own life on I-81

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday evening on Interstate 81 near Harrisburg was a 67-year-old woman who took her own life, police said.

The woman was struck near the Progress Avenue exit in Susquehanna Township just after 9 p.m.

Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman, said the incident was later discovered to be a suicide.

He said because of department regulations, no other information will be released.

