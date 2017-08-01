Penn State pre-med sues over probe of sex misconduct claim

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A Penn State pre-med student claims in a federal lawsuit that his lifelong goal of being a physician was ended by what he calls an unfair investigation into allegations he sexually abused a female student.

The California student identified only as John Doe says in a federal complaint filed last week that administrators engaged in “a massively unfair and biased” investigation that resulted in his suspension through the fall semester.

The defendants are the school, its board, the university president and other officials.

A Penn State spokeswoman offered no immediate comment.

John Doe and the alleged victim were both enrolled in an elite program that funnels undergraduates to a medical school after three years.

He denies the allegation and argues the investigation violated his constitutional right to due process.