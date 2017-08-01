Parents: It’s okay to say you’re not okay

Why do we still pretend parenthood is all sunshine and rainbows? It’s rewarding, but it’s also hard. Really hard. Probably the hardest thing you’ll do in your whole life. But there’s still a stigma surrounding the baby blues, postpartum depression, and anxiety that can take hold, through no fault of your own.

Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Dennis Owens talk to PinnacleHealth counselor Lesley Davis about breaking through the misconceptions, while Dr. Lynn Amicone shares her own personal experiences with postpartum depression.

Subscribe to the podcast On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes) or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode:

Check these resources for more information about postpartum depression and anxiety: