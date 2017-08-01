Parents, coaches more aware of concussions following research report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A recent study found that 99 percent of deceased NFL players’ brains that were donated for research had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Studies show the disease can be found in players who have been exposed to repeated head trauma.

Tim Hume has played arena football for the past six years and says he has suffered concussions at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

“Now more than ever we focus on proper technique,” Hume said. “I never was one to lead with my head, and after this report coming out, it is more important than ever to tackle properly.”

Hume is allowing his 5-year-old son to play his first year in the Susquehanna Midget Football Association.

“They know what they are doing,” Hume said. “The coaches put an emphasis on the fundamentals and player safety.”

Lori Locust played football in a women’s league 12 years ago and says things have improved since her playing days.

“There was no one telling us not to go back in,” Locust said. “We would just drink some water and shake it off, and go back on the field.”

Locust says that the equipment is better at all levels and coaches now have access to online training and certification courses to better identify symptoms of concussions. At the high school level, players go through concussion protocol and at the youth level, there is a strong emphasis to err on the side of caution, if it appears that a player suffered a concussion.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.