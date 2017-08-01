Panelcraft recalls children’s building sets

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Panelcraft has recalled children’s magnetic building sets because the corner welds can break, allowing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the exposed magnets can create a choking hazard.

The recall involves two styles of Panelcraft’s Rainbow magnetic building sets: Rainbow Dream Builder and Rainbow Solid Builder. The sets were sold at Discount School Supply, Kaplan Early Learning Company, Panelcraft and Tout About Toys from November 2016 through January 2017 for between $120 and $150.

Children should stop using the recalled building sets and parents should contact Panelcraft to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled sets for a free replacement.

