Newport and Williams Valley headline Tri-Valley media day

By Published:

Newport is the three time defending Tri-Valley champion and they haven’t lost a league game in 24 straight.  So it’s safe to say they are the favorite coming in until someone else takes the throne.  But this year the Buffaloes need to replace record setting quarterback Noah Heimbaugh and work horse running back Eli Goodling.

Meanwhile Williams Valley is fresh off their best season in school history after making the PIAA quarter-finals.  The Vikings return dynamic twins Dylan and Devon Rabuck.  Dylan set the schools’ single season rushing record in 2016 with 2,364 yards and 26 touchdowns.  Unfortunately Newport and Williams Valley do not play each other this season.  Of course the rest of the conference plans to have a say as well.  Expect a tough and exciting brand of football from the Tri-Valley in 2017.

