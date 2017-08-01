New Cumberland River Rescue to host Fundraiser Carnival in August

The New Cumberland River Rescue is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to providing river rescue, firefighter rehab, traffic support and other emergency services to Cumberland, York and Dauphin Counties.

“Our annual carnival in August is to help raise funds for our organization to help with purchasing/upgrading equipment,” tells Tim Stoner.

“The New Cumberland River Rescue is not a fire department or an ambulance service therefore we are unable to receive state or federal grants.”

The carnival will take place at 7th Street and Brandt Avenue in New Cumberland from August 2-5 between the hours of 5pm and 10pm. All proceeds support the River Rescue.