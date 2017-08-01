Lung cancer screenings provide ‘hope for the future’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Doctors at PinnacleHealth say lung cancer screenings are safe, quick and the best test for evaluating the disease.

Smokers between ages 55 to 77 or people in the same age group who quit in the last 15 years are considered eligible for the exam, which in most cases is covered by insurance.

So far this year, 390 scans have been performed at Fredricksen Outpatient Center in Mechanicsburg.

It’s a low number considering the test is painless and just takes minutes to complete.

Patients are asked to hold their breath while x-ray photos are taken of their chest. Patients are invited back at a later date to review the findings.

Doctor John Lazar is a thoracic surgeon at PinnacleHealth. He says despite some of the irreversible effects of smoking, the screening does give hope.

“You’re either reassured or you know there’s something you’ve got to deal with. It provides a lot of hope for the future,” said Lazar. “I’m hoping that there’s better, easier tests later on but for right now this is the best one we have.”

To schedule a screening, call 717-230-3700.

