Kitten tossed from pickup on Route 15

By Published:
(Dillsburg Veterinary Center)

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dillsburg Veterinary Center says it’s caring for an 8-week-old kitten that was thrown from a truck on Route 15.

The veterinary center wrote on its Facebook page that the kitten was tossed from the driver’s side window of an older, dark blue Chevrolet S10 pickup truck about a mile south of the Lisburn Exit in Upper Allen Township.

A witness who called police was unable to get the license plate number of the northbound pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Allen police department at 717-795-2445.

