Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Franklin County

FORT LOUDON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened in the area of Richmond Road and Her Toy Lane, according to police.

Troopers were contacted about the crash just after 8 p.m.

A 22-year-old operator, who has not been identified by name at this time, is the victim.

Police say more information will be released in the coming days.

