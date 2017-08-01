Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Franklin County

WHTM Staff Published:

FORT LOUDON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

The crash happened in the area of Richmond Road and Her Toy Lane, according to police.

Troopers were contacted about the crash just after 8 p.m.

A 22-year-old operator, who has not been identified by name at this time, is the victim.

Police say more information will be released in the coming days.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s