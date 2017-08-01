Ex-teacher gets no break on sex assault sentence

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former McCaskey High School teacher convicted of sexually assaulting two students has been resentenced to a prison term of 14 to 28 years.

Christy Lee Smith, 39, was granted a re-sentencing hearing because her previous sentence of 14 to 30 years involved a mandatory minimum. The state Supreme Court has since deemed mandatory sentencing on sex crimes unconstitutional.

The district attorney’s office said Smith appeared at Monday’s hearing via video conference and offered no remorse for sexually abusing the students between 2008 and 2010.

Smith was originally convicted at trial in 2012 and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned. She was convicted again two years later and sentenced to 14 to 30 years.

