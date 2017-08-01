Death of motorcyclist investigated in Franklin County

UPPER STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Franklin County are trying to come up with answers to what caused the death of a motorcyclist.

A motorcycle was found Monday morning in a wooded area off Upper Strasburg Road in Letterkenny Township. The 88-year-old registered owner was found dead nearby.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The reason for the crash, or possible medical complications, are unknown and under investigation.

