DA: Troopers justified in fatal shooting of Stewartstown man

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three state troopers were justified in using deadly force when they fatally shot a 79-year-old man at his Hopewell Township home in April, the district attorney said Tuesday.

York County District Attorney Tom Kearney said the troopers had a reasonable fear of serious injury or death because Robert Becker repeatedly refused orders to drop his gun and fired twice in their direction.

Becker had called 911 on the early morning of April 24 and told a dispatcher he had killed Satan and may have killed his neighbor when the bullet went through his kitchen wall.

When police responded to Becker’s home in the 200 block of Hollow Road, Kearney said Becker came out to his porch with a 9mm handgun and told the troopers, “this is going to end with suicide by cop.”

Becker ultimately fired his gun at a trooper and was struck multiple times when the troopers returned fire. As the troopers approached the porch, Becker fired a second shot and was killed when the troopers again returned fire.

Kearney said the manner of death is justifiable homicide and the matter is now closed.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.