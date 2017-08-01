DA: Officer may avoid jail sentence on pot-growing charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tip to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police resulted in charges against one of their own.

Police officer Christopher Thomas and Dauphin County 911 dispatcher Emily Fagan are accused of growing marijuana in their home.

“It’s very difficult and it’s very troubling,” District Attorney Ed Marsico said. “The officer told one of the other detectives that it was for medicinal purposes.”

Thomas, 43, and Fagan, 33, were arrested Monday after state police and the county’s drug task force raided their home in the 500 block of High Street in Dauphin. Police said they found four marijuana plants between one and four feet tall.

Both were arraigned on charges of manufacturing marijuana and conspiracy then released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Marsico said the pair may not see any jail time.

“For this, it could vary,” he said. “It’s a first offense. It’s growing marijuana. It’s a case that could end up in one of our diversionary programs, that would not result in a conviction.”

Thomas, a Harrisburg police officer since 2009, has been suspended.

Marsico says his office will prosecute the case. He said there is no conflict of interest.

“Our office has a duty under the law to prosecute everyone regardless of their background, and we’ll treat this case like any other,” he said. It will certainly be difficult because the officer had many cases he was involved in that he has worked with our office on in the past.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.