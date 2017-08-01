ABC27 receives 25 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the ABC27 News team have notched 25 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations this year.
At a ceremony Tuesday evening at WITF, ABC27 received nods in 17 categories.
ABC27 received the following nominations:
Evening Newscast – Medium Markets
“ABC27 News At 11”- WHTM ABC27
Michelle Murmello, Producer
Alicia Richards, Anchor
Jarid Shutt, Director
Michael Parker, Anchor
“WHTM ABC27 News At 5”- WHTM ABC27
Thomas LeClair, Producer
Valerie Pritchett, Anchor
Michael Parker, Anchor
Stephanie Taylor, Director
General Assignment Report Within 24 Hours
Canteen Comes Home- WHTM ABC27
Dennis Owens, Reporter
Eric Heisler, Photographer
“First Time Since 1945”- WHTM ABC27
Anthony Durso, Editor
Dennis Owens, Reporter
“Welcome (Old) Home”- WHTM ABC27
Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Investigative Report – Single Story or Series
“A Full Plate for Lower Paxton Township”- WHTM ABC27
Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter
Feature News Report – Serious Feature
“Run Hide Fight”- WHTM-TV ABC27
Eric Heisler, Photojournalist
Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Joseph Camut, Photojournalist
Anthony Ribovich, Photojournalist
Education/Schools – News Single Story or Series
“Crummel’s Classroom”- WHTM ABC27
James Crummel, Reporter
Environment/Science – News Single Story or Series
“Paying Up for Stormwater”- WHTM ABC27
Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter
“Saving the Susquehanna”- WHTM ABC27
Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Health – News Single Story or Series
“Tiny Victims”- WHTM ABC27
Samantha Galvez, Reporter
Stephen Munchel, Photojournalist
Politics/Government – News Single Story or Series
“Juvenile Lifers”- WHTM ABC27
Dennis Owens, Reporter
“Public Meetings: A Deafening Silence”- WHTM ABC27
Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter
Sportscast
“ABC27 Sports 12/04/16: Penn State Gets Snubbed”- WHTM ABC27
Patrick Welter, Reporter
Editor – News
Eric Heisler, WHTM-TV ABC27
Talent – Anchor – News
Dennis Owens, WHTM-TV ABC27
Talent – Anchor – Weather
Eric Finkenbinder, WHTM ABC27
Talent – Anchor – Sports
Pat Welter, WHTM ABC27
Talent – Reporter – Specialty Assignment
Amanda St. Hilaire, WHTM ABC27
Dennis Owens, WHTM ABC27
Talent – Reporter – Sports
Ross Lippman, WHTM ABC27
Photographer – News
Anthony Durso, WHTM ABC27
Stephen Munchel, WHTM ABC27
Video Journalist
Dawn White, WHTM ABC27
Chris Davis, WHTM ABC27
Award winners will be announced at a ceremony held Sept. 1 at the Hershey Lodge.
