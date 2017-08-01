ABC27 receives 25 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the ABC27 News team have notched 25 Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations this year.

At a ceremony Tuesday evening at WITF, ABC27 received nods in 17 categories.

ABC27 received the following nominations:

Evening Newscast – Medium Markets

“ABC27 News At 11”- WHTM ABC27

Michelle Murmello, Producer

Alicia Richards, Anchor

Jarid Shutt, Director

Michael Parker, Anchor

“WHTM ABC27 News At 5”- WHTM ABC27

Thomas LeClair, Producer

Valerie Pritchett, Anchor

Michael Parker, Anchor

Stephanie Taylor, Director

General Assignment Report Within 24 Hours

Canteen Comes Home- WHTM ABC27

Dennis Owens, Reporter

Eric Heisler, Photographer

“First Time Since 1945”- WHTM ABC27

Anthony Durso, Editor

Dennis Owens, Reporter

“Welcome (Old) Home”- WHTM ABC27

Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist

Investigative Report – Single Story or Series

“A Full Plate for Lower Paxton Township”- WHTM ABC27

Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter

Feature News Report – Serious Feature

“Run Hide Fight”- WHTM-TV ABC27

Eric Heisler, Photojournalist

Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist

Joseph Camut, Photojournalist

Anthony Ribovich, Photojournalist

Education/Schools – News Single Story or Series

“Crummel’s Classroom”- WHTM ABC27

James Crummel, Reporter

Environment/Science – News Single Story or Series

“Paying Up for Stormwater”- WHTM ABC27

Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter

“Saving the Susquehanna”- WHTM ABC27

Chris Davis, Multimedia Journalist

Health – News Single Story or Series

“Tiny Victims”- WHTM ABC27

Samantha Galvez, Reporter

Stephen Munchel, Photojournalist

Politics/Government – News Single Story or Series

“Juvenile Lifers”- WHTM ABC27

Dennis Owens, Reporter

“Public Meetings: A Deafening Silence”- WHTM ABC27

Amanda St. Hilaire, Reporter

Sportscast

“ABC27 Sports 12/04/16: Penn State Gets Snubbed”- WHTM ABC27

Patrick Welter, Reporter

Editor – News

Eric Heisler, WHTM-TV ABC27

Talent – Anchor – News

Dennis Owens, WHTM-TV ABC27

Talent – Anchor – Weather

Eric Finkenbinder, WHTM ABC27

Talent – Anchor – Sports

Pat Welter, WHTM ABC27

Talent – Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Amanda St. Hilaire, WHTM ABC27

Dennis Owens, WHTM ABC27

Talent – Reporter – Sports

Ross Lippman, WHTM ABC27

Photographer – News

Anthony Durso, WHTM ABC27

Stephen Munchel, WHTM ABC27

Video Journalist

Dawn White, WHTM ABC27

Chris Davis, WHTM ABC27

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony held Sept. 1 at the Hershey Lodge.

