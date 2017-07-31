Woman left 3 dogs in hot car, police say

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Michigan woman is charged after police in Lancaster County say she left three dogs unattended in a hot vehicle.

Kristin Basford, 40, is charged with a summary count of cruelty to animals.

Lititz police said the dogs were panting heavily and the outside air temperature was about 90 degrees when the dogs were found inside the car last week. They believe the dogs were inside the vehicle for about an hour before officers used a tool to unlock the doors.

The officers took protective custody of the dogs while they searched for the owner. Basford was eventually located and the dogs were released back into her custody.

