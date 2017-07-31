Steelton man dies days after motorcycle crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has died days after a crash that is still under investigation by Harrisburg police.

A 29-year-old Steelton man was thrown from his motorcycle in the July 23 crash in the area of South 15th and Paxton streets. He struck the embankment to the Interstate 83 bypass.

The victim, who has not been identified by name, was rushed to a hospital and died several days later from his injuries.

As the investigation continues, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call them at 717-225-3044 or submit a tip at hbgpd.org.

