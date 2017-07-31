State begins registering doctors for medical pot program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Physicians who want to be registered to prescribe medical marijuana in Pennsylvania can now sign up through the state Health Department.

Officials say the first step for doctors is to complete a practitioner registry , an online process available on the health department’s website.

There’s a requirement that doctors complete four hours of training.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is expected to be up and running sometime next year.

It’s open to state residents under a doctor’s care who suffer from a list of medical conditions.