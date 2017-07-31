Shoe Fly Shoes: Stepping Back to School!

The back-to-school season is nearly upon us—and parents know that a new wardrobe is in order for the 2017-2018 school year. And the most important part of that wardrobe? Shoes!

Shoe Fly Shoes of Camp Hill, Harrisburg and York are focuses on fashion, comfort and athletic footwear for men, women & kids in a “Full-Service” environment.

“Getting the right size shoes for kids’ feet is beneficial to their physical development. Many times kids are in shoes that are too small or not wide enough causing them to run & play inefficiently,” tells Sheila Jean Levitts.

“By coming into the The Shoe Fly stores, the parents can just sit back & relax while our experienced staff “take good care” of your child…and make sure that their shoes “fit” properly.”

You can browse their inventory of shoes online or visit any store location in the midstate.