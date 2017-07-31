Same look, new name for Lemoyne Coca-Cola bottler

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new company is taking over the Coca-Cola plant in Lemoyne. The change will invest millions of dollars in the state every year.

The facility is now owned by Abarta Beverages.

“We have been Coca-Cola bottlers for the past 50 years. We got the opportunity, courtesy of the Coca-Cola company, to acquire about 90 percent of the state of Pennsylvania,” Abarta, Inc. President Jim Taylor said.

Abarta acquired 12 distribution centers throughout the state and will transition more than 1,250 employees. The Pittsburgh-based company also plans to invest $10 millions in facilities across the state every year.

The family-owned company now owns 15 plants, making it the 10th largest Coca-Cola franchise in the country.

“We never thought we’d be able to acquire additional Coca-Cola territories, so we were kind of frozen in time where we were. This is just a major opportunity. We are tripling in size,” Taylor said.

Abarta says customers and consumers won’t see any changes to beverages, but they will see changes to the community.

“The culture of a family business is pretty unique and it’s also different from that of a public company,” said Taylor. “We think long-term. We think people are our most important asset. We’re going to be working with all of the local people to figure things out.”

The company plans to hire more people as it grows.

