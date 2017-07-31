Rider thrown from motorcycle in Swatara Township crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Dauphin County.

According to the Swatara Township Police Department, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Paxton Street at Sycamore Street.

A motorcycle and car collided, resulting in the motorcyclist being thrown from his vehicle.

The motorcycle rider, only identified by police as a 30-year-old Harrisburg man, was rushed to a hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The Swatara Township Police Department asks anyone with information about the crash to call them at 717-564-2550.

