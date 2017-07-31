Police ID man fatally shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Harrisburg early Sunday.

James Bair, 45, died at the scene of the shooting in the first block of North 18th Street.

Officers responded to the area around 1:44 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot. They arrived on the scene and found Bair with multiple gunshots lying on the roadway.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3162 or email at rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.