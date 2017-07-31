Police hunt driver in pet duck deaths

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Cumberland County are looking for a motorist they believe deliberately drove out of their way to kill someone’s pet ducks.

Authorities say in the evening hours of July 16, someone driving a blue Scion TC intentionally drove into a flock of domestic ducks. The incident occurred along Bridgewater Road in Upper Mifflin Township.

The ducks, which belonged to a 60-year-old township resident, were on the shoulder of the road when the Scion slowed down, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and then accelerated into the flock, killing 11 eleven ducks.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and then almost struck another vehicle before driving away.

Anyone with information can call state police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

