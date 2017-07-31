Police: Driver pulled gun after crash

FORT LOUDON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Franklin County man pulled a gun after an off-duty officer confronted him about trying to flee a crash.

Larry W. Clayton Jr, of Fort Loudon, collided head-on with another vehicle Saturday night at the intersection of Route 30 and Path Valley Road in Peters Township, state police in Chambersburg said in a news release.

Clayton tried to flee but couldn’t because his vehicle was disabled. When the off-duty officer confronted him, Clayton retrieved a rifle and put a round in the chamber, police said.

The officer subdued Clayton until state police arrived.

Troopers said Clayton was found to be highly intoxicated. He faces charges that include DUI, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.

