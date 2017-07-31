Pipeline builder buying farm used as protest encampment

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CONESTOGA, Pa. (AP) – A company building a $3 billion pipeline to carry natural gas is purchasing a southeastern Pennsylvania farm that has served as a base of operations for pipeline opponents.

Atlantic Sunrise pipeline builder Williams said Monday it has struck a deal with the owner of the 107-acre property near Conestoga, in Lancaster County. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

The property owners had allowed environmental activists to use a portion of the farm as a protest encampment. The site attracted anti-pipeline activists from around the country, including members of an American Indian tribe that tried to stop the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Williams will use the property to drill under the Conestoga River.

The group Lancaster Against Pipelines says the sale is a “stark example of how much pressure” Williams exerts on private landowners.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s