Pipeline builder buying farm used as protest encampment

CONESTOGA, Pa. (AP) – A company building a $3 billion pipeline to carry natural gas is purchasing a southeastern Pennsylvania farm that has served as a base of operations for pipeline opponents.

Atlantic Sunrise pipeline builder Williams said Monday it has struck a deal with the owner of the 107-acre property near Conestoga, in Lancaster County. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

The property owners had allowed environmental activists to use a portion of the farm as a protest encampment. The site attracted anti-pipeline activists from around the country, including members of an American Indian tribe that tried to stop the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Williams will use the property to drill under the Conestoga River.

The group Lancaster Against Pipelines says the sale is a “stark example of how much pressure” Williams exerts on private landowners.