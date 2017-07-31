Pet snakes abandoned in Carlisle

By Published:
(Carlisle Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the owner of two pet snakes that were apparently abandoned.

The snakes, believed to be corn snakes, were found Monday in the 100 block of East Chapel Avenue. Both were in a large glass case that was covered with a bed sheet and left on a porch, Carlisle police said.

If you know who owned the snakes, you’re asked to call the police department at 717-243-5252.

(Carlisle Police Department)

