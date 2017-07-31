Pennsylvania revises early-learning provider program

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is revising its early child care and education programs to make it easier for providers to participate.

The overhaul announced Monday is the first since the Keystone STARS program began 14 years ago.

All licensed child care providers with a full certificate of compliance will be at least a STAR 1 facility. If providers want additional reimbursement, they must achieve up to a STAR 4 status, which requires upgrades like higher education for teachers and a healthier environment for kids.

More information is available at www.findchildcare.pa.gov.

