Pedestrian fatally struck on I-81 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic on part of Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County is slowed at the moment after a pedestrian was fatally struck.

The scene is in the area of Exit 69 for Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township.

The incident was reported to police just after 9 p.m.

According to PennDOT, lanes are restricted but traffic is still able to move through the area.

State police are investigating the incident.

